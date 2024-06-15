Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte had a mom-and-daughter coordinating style moment at this year's Trooping the Colour.
Kate, 42, and Charlotte, 9, both stood out in solid color dresses with bows and white shoes on Saturday at the annual military parade held to celebrate the reigning monarch's official birthday.
Kate wore white heels with a white dress with black trim by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham, and accessorized her look with a white hat by Philip Treacy.
Charlotte, the only daughter of Kate and her husband Prince William, wore white flats with a dark colored dress with white trim.
She wore her hair down and accessorized it with a white bow.
Charlotte's and Kate's dresses both also featured bows, with Kate's in black and white and Charlotte's a solid white.
Charlotte's siblings, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, also attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday. The siblings rode wtih Kate in a state carriage, the Glass Coach, during the military parade.
They then joined other royal family members, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional military flyover.