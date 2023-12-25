Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, may hold the titles of Britain's future king and queen, but the couple's most important role is parents to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate, who wed in 2011, became parents in 2013 with the birth of their eldest child, George.

From then on, the Waleses have made it a priority to keep their children at the center of their lives.

In 2022, William and Kate moved their family from Kensington Palace, located in the heart of London, to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, around 20 miles outside of the city.

There, George, Charlotte and Louis, the grandchildren of King Charles III, live a relatively quiet life, attending Lambrook School, a prep school for children ages 3-13, and spending plenty of time outdoors, something Kate has said she prioritizes for her children.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, on Dec. 8, 2023, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us," Kate said in a 2020 podcast interview. "And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

She continued, "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about."

In the same interview, Kate opened up more about motherhood, describing herself as a "hands-on mum" who struggles with feeling mom guilt like so many others.

"There's such a pull," Kate said. "But I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children."

While William and Kate keep their children's lives as private as possible, the public has had more chances to see George, Charlotte and Louis as they've gotten older.

In recent weeks, the siblings joined their parents for Christmas celebrations and were seen smiling alongside each other in the family's annual Christmas photo.

Here is everything to know about William and Kate's three kids.

Prince George

Prince George of Wales holds a candle as he leaves with his family at The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, on Dec. 8, 2023, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

George, formally known as Prince George of Wales, was born on July 22, 2013, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

George's full name is George Alexander Louis.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives, holding his son Prince George, at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, ahead of the christening of the three month-old Prince George of Cambridge by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Oct. 23, 2013, in London. John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

As the first-born child of Kate and William, the heir to the throne, George is second in line to the throne.

George made his first official foreign trip as a royal in his first year of life, when he joined his parents on their official three week tour of New Zealand and Australia in April 2014, according to the royal family's website.

With each passing year, George has attended more public events with his parents and started to step more into his role as future king.

Prince George departs Victoria after the Royal Tour of Canada at Victoria Inner Harbour, Oct. 1, 2016, in Victoria, Canada. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At Charles' coronation in May, George was the only one of his siblings to play a role in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, serving as one of four Pages of Honor for his grandfather.

When George turned 10 this year, William and Kate marked his double-digit birthday by releasing a new photo of the prince, as they do annually for each child's birthday. The photo showed a smiling and grown up-looking George posing on a set of stairs.

Outside of school, George is said to enjoy hobbies also beloved by his family members -- sports and art.

Prince George and William, Prince of Wales and Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), interact prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Wales and Argentina at Stade Velodrome, Oct. 14, 2023, in Marseille, France. David Rogers/Getty Images

"He’s attended rugby, football and tennis matches publicly and, according to Kate, the family enjoys playing sports together in their back garden," said ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy. "He’s also following in his grandfather King Charles' footsteps as a very keen painter, and the family released a beautiful painting that he did of a reindeer before Christmas last year."

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, on July 16, 2023, in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Charlotte, or Princess Charlotte of Wales, as she is formally known, was born on May 2, 2015, at the same hospital as her older brother, St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, a tribute to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter Princess Charlotte at St Mary's Hospital, May 2, 2015, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Charlotte attended the funeral for the queen in 2022, she paid tribute by wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch that was gifted to her by the queen, who had a great love for horses.

As William and Kate's second child, Charlotte is third in line to the throne, behind her father and older brother.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada, Oct. 1, 2016, in Victoria, Canada. Stephen Lock/Pool/Getty Images

A few months before her first birthday, Charlotte joined William, Kate and George on a trip to the French Alps, their first vacation as a family of four, and the kids' first time playing in snow, according to the royal family's website.

A few months later, in September 2016, Charlotte joined her parents and brother again on another trip, this one being her first official royal trip. The family traveled to Canada, where Charlotte joined George in playing with kids from military families.

Charlotte has often been full of personality in the public eye, famously turning back to wave at photographers when William brought her and George to meet their newborn brother, Louis, in 2018.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 6, 2023, in London. Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images

In May, William and Kate released a photo of Charlotte to mark her eighth birthday. The photo shows Charlotte looking happy and relaxed while sitting in a white wicker chair.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/indigo via Getty Images, FILE

Louis, William and Kate's youngest child, was born on April 23, 2018, at the same hospital as his siblings, St. Mary's Hospital.

Known formally as Prince Louis of Wales, his full name is Louis Arthur Charles, a tribute to his grandfather, the king.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn baby boy Prince Louis of Cambridge, April 23, 2018, in London. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

As William and Kate's third-born, Louis is fourth in line to the throne, behind his father and two older siblings.

Louis has quickly become known, and beloved, for stealing the show at royal family public events.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, June 8, 2019, in London. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

In 2022, Louis stood out alongside his great-grandmother, the late queen, as the royal family watched the Trooping the Color ceremony from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales (C as they walk down the ramp of a C17 place during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, July 14, 2023, in Fairford, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Later on at the jubilee's Platinum Pageant, Louis put on a hilarious performance of facial expressions, waving and even at times screaming, prompting William and Kate to caption a video montage of the event, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…," followed by an emoji of watchful eyes.

Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, on June 2, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Several months later, in May 2023, Louis had his turn in the spotlight again, dancing, waving and celebrating at Charles' coronation.

When Louis turned 5 in April, newly released photos showed the young prince happily outside in Windsor, including even sitting in a wheelbarrow being pushed by Kate.