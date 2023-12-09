Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have released a new photo of their family, just in time for Christmas.

On Saturday, William and Kate released the family photo that is featured on their 2023 Christmas card.

The photo shows the royals with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in Windsor, where the family lives.

This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace show Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a photograph that features on the family's 2023 Christmas card. Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via AP

The family photo was taken earlier this year by John Shinner, a London-based photographer, according to Kensington Palace.

William and Kate have shared their family Christmas photo publicly each year since 2015, the year Charlotte was born.

In recent years, the Waleses have opted for a more relaxed, outdoor look for their Christmas photos.

Their photo last year, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, showed the family of five walking hand-in-hand outside in Norfolk, England, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall.

In 2021, the family shared a photo taken during a trip to Jordan.

In the photograph, William, George and Louis wear shorts and polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte sported casual dresses.

William, Kate, and their kids were also photographed by Porteous in Norfolk the year prior.

In that photo, the whole family is seen sitting on haystacks and posing in front of stacks of firewood outside of Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall was also the location for the Waleses' first Christmas card photo as a family of five, in 2018.

The photo, also taken by Porteous, shows Kate holding Louis, as Charlotte and George hold onto William atop a low-hanging tree branch.

The palace has not yet publicly announced where William and Kate and their children plan to spend the Christmas holiday this year.