Princess Kate is making a strong case for throwing on your best reds this season.

The Princess of Wales was spotted on Tuesday wearing a statement-making monochromatic red look while attending the ceremonial welcome for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee at Horse Guards Parade in London.

Her look incorporated a caped Catherine Walker coatdress that included a bow design near the neckline. To top the ensemble off, she wore a wide-brimmed matching hat, ruby-toned shoes by Gianvito Rossi and a small square Miu Miu purse.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade, Nov. 21, 2023, in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate, who attended the welcome with her husband Prince William, also gave the style a bit of sparkle by wearing sapphire earrings that previously belonged to the late Princess Diana, William's mother.

William subtly coordinated with his wife's look by wearing a red polka-dot tie.

"A pleasure to welcome President @sukyeol.yoon of the Republic of Korea and First Lady Kim Keon-hee to the UK," the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account wrote afterward in the caption of a photo featuring Kate and William, and Yoon and his wife.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla were also present at the official welcome on Tuesday. Camilla donned a dark navy blue coatdress and hat for the occasion, finishing the look with black leather gloves, black suede boots and a glittering jewel brooch. Charles matched with his wife, wearing a navy blue suit and a light blue tie for the event.

The royal family is slated to host several events and outings this week, in honor of the South Korean leader, including a state banquet Tuesday evening at Buckingham Palace.