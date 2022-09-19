Princess Charlotte wore a symbolic piece of jewelry to pay tribute to her late-great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The young royal, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, wore the diamond brooch pinned to her black coat dress while attending the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London, and for the subsequent funeral procession through the city.

This sentimental piece was gifted to Charlotte by Elizabeth herself, who had a great love for horses.

Stephen Lock/i-Images via Polaris Princess Charlotte leaves Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service for Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19, 2022.

Charlotte's pin and coat dress were paired with a custom-made black hat, matching black tights, and black Mary Jane flats.

Her mother Kate also wore a touching piece that paid tribute to the late queen, a pearl choker necklace that previously belonged to Elizabeth. The Princess of Wales wore the necklace to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The four-strand pearl choker was previously worn by the late Princess Diana, William's mother.