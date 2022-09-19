Royal family members are continuing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their fashion choices.

Monday, at the funeral for the 96-year-old queen, who died on Sept. 8, Kate, the Princess of Wales, accented her somber black outfit with a pearl choker necklace that belonged to Elizabeth.

In addition to being worn by the queen and Kate, the four-strand diamond and pearl choker is also one that was worn previously by the late Princess Diana.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, FILE Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with "Granny's Tiara" to an engagement on Nov. 16, 1983 in Bangladesh.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, FILE Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured at Westminster Pier ready to greet Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands as she arrives on her state visit, London, Nov. 16, 1982.

Kate previously wore the same necklace to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The queen was married to Philip for over 70 years at the time of his death.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is pictured while attending the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.

Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte -- who attended the funeral with her older brother, Prince George -- wore a horseshoe brooch given to her by the queen, whose love of horses was well-known.

Phil Noble/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Alongside Kate and Charlotte, Camilla, the Queen Consort, is believed to have worn a brooch that belonged to the queen.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters Queen Consort, Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, was given the title of queen consort at the specific request of the queen in a letter she wrote in February, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to the queen's grandson Prince Harry, was seen wearing pearl and diamond earrings that were gifted to her by the queen in 2018, shortly after her wedding to Harry.

Geoff Pugh/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The earrings are the same ones Meghan wore at a ceremony last week for the queen at Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands of people paid tribute to the monarch as she lied in state for four days.

At the same ceremony, Kate wore on her left lapel a brooch that belonged to the queen.

Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022.