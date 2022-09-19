Royal family members are continuing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their fashion choices.
Monday, at the funeral for the 96-year-old queen, who died on Sept. 8, Kate, the Princess of Wales, accented her somber black outfit with a pearl choker necklace that belonged to Elizabeth.
In addition to being worn by the queen and Kate, the four-strand diamond and pearl choker is also one that was worn previously by the late Princess Diana.
Kate previously wore the same necklace to Prince Philip's funeral last year.
The queen was married to Philip for over 70 years at the time of his death.
Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte -- who attended the funeral with her older brother, Prince George -- wore a horseshoe brooch given to her by the queen, whose love of horses was well-known.
Alongside Kate and Charlotte, Camilla, the Queen Consort, is believed to have worn a brooch that belonged to the queen.
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, was given the title of queen consort at the specific request of the queen in a letter she wrote in February, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to the queen's grandson Prince Harry, was seen wearing pearl and diamond earrings that were gifted to her by the queen in 2018, shortly after her wedding to Harry.
The earrings are the same ones Meghan wore at a ceremony last week for the queen at Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands of people paid tribute to the monarch as she lied in state for four days.
At the same ceremony, Kate wore on her left lapel a brooch that belonged to the queen.
Known as the Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch, it features three pearls set on a diamond leaf. Both Kate and the late queen have been photographed wearing the brooch previously.