Royal family members are continuing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their fashion choices.

Monday, at the funeral for the 96-year-old queen, who died on Sept. 8, Kate, the Princess of Wales, accented her somber black outfit with a pearl choker necklace that belonged to Elizabeth.

In addition to being worn by the queen and Kate, the four-strand diamond and pearl choker is also one that was worn previously by the late Princess Diana.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with "Granny's Tiara" to an engagement on Nov. 16, 1983 in Bangladesh.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, FILE
Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with "Granny's Tiara" to an engagement on Nov. 16, 1983 in Bangladesh.
PHOTO: Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured at Westminster Pier ready to greet Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands as she arrives on her state visit, London, Nov. 16, 1982.
Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, FILE
Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured at Westminster Pier ready to greet Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands as she arrives on her state visit, London, Nov. 16, 1982.

Kate previously wore the same necklace to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The queen was married to Philip for over 70 years at the time of his death.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is pictured while attending the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is pictured while attending the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.

Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte -- who attended the funeral with her older brother, Prince George -- wore a horseshoe brooch given to her by the queen, whose love of horses was well-known.

PHOTO: Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022.
Phil Noble/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Alongside Kate and Charlotte, Camilla, the Queen Consort, is believed to have worn a brooch that belonged to the queen.

PHOTO: Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan and Sophie, walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Sept. 19, 2022.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Queen Consort, Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, was given the title of queen consort at the specific request of the queen in a letter she wrote in February, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.

Editor's Picks

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to the queen's grandson Prince Harry, was seen wearing pearl and diamond earrings that were gifted to her by the queen in 2018, shortly after her wedding to Harry.

PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Geoff Pugh/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The earrings are the same ones Meghan wore at a ceremony last week for the queen at Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands of people paid tribute to the monarch as she lied in state for four days.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's rainbow wardrobe: 96-year-old monarch didn't dress to blend in

At the same ceremony, Kate wore on her left lapel a brooch that belonged to the queen.

PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022.
MORE: Princess Anne accompanies Queen Elizabeth II's coffin every step of final journey

Known as the Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch, it features three pearls set on a diamond leaf. Both Kate and the late queen have been photographed wearing the brooch previously.