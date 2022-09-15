William and Kate viewed floral tributes left by the public outside Sandringham Estate, the queen's Norfolk retreat, where she and family members regularly spent time, including a decades-long tradition of gathering there for Christmas.

The couple have their own ties to Norfolk, which is where they have their country home, Anmer Hall, where they spend down time as a family with their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Kate is believed to have worn to Norfolk a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings that belonged to the queen.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham on Sept. 15, 2022 in King's Lynn, England.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales views floral tributes at Sandringham on Sept. 15, 2022 in King's Lynn, England.

Norfolk is located around 100 miles from Windsor, England, where William and Kate now have their primary home on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen also spent much of her time during her 70-year reign.

Joe Giddens/PA via AP Prince William and the Princess of Wales view floral tributes to late Queen Elizabeth II left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk, Sept. 15, 2022.

William and Kate's visit to Norfolk came after an emotional day Wednesday when they joined other members of the royal family in a procession escorting the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Sept. 19.

Thousands of people have lined up in London to pay their respects to the queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster, London, Sept. 15, 2022.

And tributes like those William and Kate viewed at Sandringham have grown across the U.K. in the week since the queen's death.

The queen's daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, to view tributes left to the queen and to meet with representatives of organizations of which the queen was patron.

John Linton/PA via AP Princess Anne, the Princess Royal greets members of the public during a visit to Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organizations of which Queen Elizabeth II was Patron, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sept. 15, 2022.

Anne traveled with her mother's coffin earlier this week on its journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died, to London.

Prince Edward, the queen's youngest child, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, spent time Thursday in Manchester, England, where they viewed tributes left at St. Ann's Square and met with community members.

Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, meet members of the public outside Manchester's Central Library, during a visit to the city, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Manchester, England, Sept. 15, 2022.

Members of the royal family and invited guests will gather on Monday for a final goodbye to the queen.