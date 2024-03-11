Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been at the center of public controversy recently for her complete absence from the public spotlight.

Kate, the 42-year-old wife of Prince William and mother of their three children, has faced online speculation about her health and well-being since January, when she was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following surgery.

Kate's absence from the public eye, coupled with a lack of details about her surgery and recovery, caused the speculation to grow. A photo released Sunday of Kate and her kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, only seemed to make matters worse for the royals.

Here is a look at the timeline of events since Kate's last public appearance.

Dec. 25, 2023: Kate makes her last official public appearance

Kate joined members of the royal family as they walked to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning, following royal tradition.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Catherine and Princess of Wales walk away from the church with Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, Dec. 25, 2023. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Kate, dressed in blue, was seen smiling and talking to onlookers as she and William walked hand in hand with George, Charlotte and Louis at the royal family's estate in Norfolk, England.

Jan. 16, 2024: Kate is admitted to a London hospital

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic on Jan. 16, according to a statement issued by Kensington Palace the next day.

Jan. 17, 2024: Kate has 'successful' surgery, Kensington Palace reveals

The day after Kate was admitted to the hospital, the palace issued a public statement announcing that Kate had been hospitalized on Jan. 16, for "planned abdominal surgery."

The palace said the surgery was "successful," and that Kate was expected to remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days before returning to the family's home to recover. The palace did not provide further details on the type of surgery Kate underwent but confirmed to ABC News that the princess's medical issue was non-cancerous.

At the time, the palace noted that Kate would likely not resume her public duties "until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the palace said. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the statement continued. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

The palace also said that William would temporarily postpone his engagements to help care for Kate and their kids as she recovered.

Jan. 18, 2024: William is photographed leaving the hospital

William was photographed driving himself away from the London Clinic, presumably after a private visit with Kate.

Prince William drives himself away from the London Clinic in London, Jan. 18, 2024, where his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent surgery. Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The couple's three children were not believed to have visited Kate in the hospital during her stay.

Jan. 29, 2024: Kate is discharged from the hospital

On Jan. 29, Kensington Palace shared an update, stating that Kate had been discharged from the hospital.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," the palace said. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

The spokesperson added, "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Feb. 7, 2024: William resumes public duties

William returned to his public duties for the first time following Kate's surgery and made his first public comments about Kate.

Earlier in the day on Feb. 7, William led an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, stepping in for his father, King Charles III, whose cancer diagnosis had been publicly shared just two days prior, on Feb. 5.

In the evening, William attended a fundraising gala alongside Tom Cruise for London's Air Ambulance Charity, where he spoke about both Charles and Kate.

Prince William poses for a photo with Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in London, Feb. 7, 2024. Daniel Leal/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially, in recent days," he said. "It means a great deal to us all."

Following up with a joke, he added, "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So, I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."

Feb. 18, 2024: William attends the BAFTA Awards without Kate

As William resumed his public duties, he arrived solo at the 2024 BAFTA Awards, one of the most high-profile events Kate has traditionally attended with her husband each year.

Prince William arrives on the red carpet at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Jordan Pettitt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This year, William, who serves as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, walked the red carpet and attended the awards show on his own.

Feb. 27, 2024: William misses royal engagement due to 'personal matter'

Online speculation about Kate's well-being reached a fever pitch in late February, when William had to drop out of a royal engagement due to what the palace said was a "personal matter."

On Feb. 27, William missed the service of Thanksgiving for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at St. George's Chapel.

ABC News confirmed at the time that the personal matter was not related to Charles' health.

"Unfortunately, The Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter," the palace said in a statement at the time, declining to share further details.

Feb. 29, 2024: Palace spokesperson shares update on Kate

Amid a growing amount of online speculation about Kate's health, a palace spokesperson told ABC News on Feb. 29, that Kate was "doing well" as she continued to recover.

The spokesperson also brushed off online speculation, telling ABC News in a statement, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 5, 2023, in London. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images

The comment on Kate was the first one shared by the palace since late January, when Kate was discharged from the hospital.

March 4, 2024: Kate is photographed in a car with her mom

Kate was seen for the first time since December when she was photographed riding in a car driven by her mom on March 4.

Kate and her mom Carole Middleton were photographed in Windsor, England, where Kate and her family live.

The photograph was not released or authorized by Kensington Palace.

March 6, 2024: Palace issues William's response to online speculation about Kate

Amid the speculation around Kate's well-being, a palace spokesperson issued a brief statement to People magazine.

The spokesperson said of William, "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

March 10, 2024: Kate shares photo and message on Mother's Day

Kate marked Mother's Day in the U.K., March 10, by sharing a photo on X of herself smiling and surrounded by her three kids. The image was the first official photo of Kate the public had seen since December.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote in the post, which was signed "C," a nod to her full name, Catherine.

This undated photo issued on Sunday March 10, 2024, by Kensington Palace shows Kate, Princess of Wales with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor, England, by Prince William earlier this week. Prince Of Wales/AP

The post credited William as the photographer.

March 10, 2024: Photo agencies retract Kate's photo

The photo of Kate and her kids was picked up by several international news agencies, including The Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images and Agence France-Presse.

Those agencies later retracted the image, saying it may have been edited by the royals prior to its release.

A combination of pictures made on March 11, 2024 shows a handout photo released by Kensington Palace on March 10, 2024 of Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales with her children, alongside a version highlighting several inconsistencies in alignments after it came to light that the handout had been manipulated. Prince Of Wales/KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Associated Press said it appeared "the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards."

PA Media Group, a news agency in the United Kingdom, also retracted the image.

Hany Farid, a computer science professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told ABC News his analysis of the photo shows "relatively minor photo manipulation."

"If you look at the sleeve of the girl on the right, you see what looks like traces of manipulation," Farid said, referring to the sleeve of Charlotte's sweater. "I think most likely it is either some bad photoshop to, for example, remove a stain on the sweater, or is the result of on-camera photo compositing that combines multiple photos together to get a photo where everyone is smiling. For the latter, if the subjects move between successive images, it can cause this type of ghosting."

Farid continued, "Either way, I think it is unlikely that this is anything more than a relatively minor photo manipulation. In addition, there is no evidence that this image is entirely AI-generated."

March 11, 2024: Kate issues public apology over photo

Kate acknowledged in a public apology that her Mother's Day photo was edited and apologized for any "confusion" those alterations caused.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement on X. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

Kate again signed her message "C."

Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children.

Later on March 11, Kate was photographed sitting next to William in a chauffeured car.

William attended two public engagements that day, a Commonwealth Day service and an Earthshot Prize event, and did not comment on Kate or the photo controversy.

