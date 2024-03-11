LONDON -- The Mother's Day photo released on Sunday by the Princess of Wales had been edited, Kate Middleton said on Monday, apologising for any "confusion" those alterations caused.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement.

She added, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

The princess had on Sunday posted a Mother's Day greeting on an official social media account. The post included a a photo of Kate with her three children.

Kate credited her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, as the photographer.

Kensington Palace also distributed the image, which was later has been retracted by several global news agencies over concerns it was "manipulated."

