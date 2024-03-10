LONDON -- Kate, the Princess of Wales, issued a statement on Sunday thanking the public for their support in the months since she underwent surgery.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," she said in a post on social media.

This undated photo issued on Sunday March 10, 2024, by Kensington Palace shows Kate, Princess of Wales with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor, England, by Prince William earlier this week. Prince Of Wales/AP

The statement on Sunday -- when the United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day --- was accompanied by a photo of Kate with her three children.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," she said.

She credited her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, as the photographer.