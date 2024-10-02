Kate, the Princess of Wales, was photographed on Wednesday hugging a teen battling cancer as she continues her return to work following her own cancer diagnosis.
Kate met with the teen, named Liz, at Windsor Castle in her first royal engagement since her diagnosis where photographers were allowed.
Kate, 42, was joined by Prince William and members of Liz's family, according to photos shared by Kensington Palace on social media.
"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us, ❤️," William and Kate wrote in the caption, which included their initials "W&C," signifying that they wrote the message themselves.
Liz is a 16-year-old who is battling what the palace described as a "rare and aggressive form of cancer."
She was invited by William to photograph an investiture he led at Windsor Castle, and then she and her family members met privately with William and Kate.
Kate, who shares three young children with William, announced in March that she was diagnosed with cancer.
Kate has not revealed publicly what type of cancer she faced, nor exact details of her treatment beyond that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
In a personal video message released on Sept. 9, Kate shared that she had completed therapy and is focused on staying "cancer free" and gradually returning to work.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate said in the video. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Since March, Kate has been seen only a few times publicly, including attending Trooping the Colour in June and watching the men's singles final at Wimbledon in July alongside her daughter Charlotte.
At the time her diagnosis was announced, Kate said the cancer was found after she underwent what the palace described as "planned abdominal surgery" in January.