Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared in a new video congratulating Team Great Britain on their Olympic success as the 2024 Games come to a close in Paris.
In the video posted to X, which starts with Snoop Dogg greeting viewers, the princess says, "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."
Prince William follows up saying, "Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."
The star-studded video then cuts to several big names and faces from across Great Britain, leading off with David Beckham. "Hey team GB, we are so proud of you, congratulations," said the British football legend.
"Your performances have been absolutely fantastic," Olympian Rebecca Adlington added. The congratulations continue with adoration from television host Gabby Logan and cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.
Joining in on the congratulations were British Olympian Kelly Holmes, sports presenter Mark Chapman, British Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill, Welsh sprinter Colin Jackson, television hosts Emma Willis and Greg James, Andrew Cotter, American sprinter Michael Johnson and broadcaster Clare Balding.
Great Britain closed out the Olympics with 65 total medals including 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze.
Last month, amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, Kate attended the men's singles final at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.