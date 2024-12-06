After a year spent mostly out of the public eye due to a cancer diagnosis, Kate, the Princess of Wales, returned to the spotlight Friday to host her annual Christmas carol service.
Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and their three children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte for the service, held at Westminster Abbey.
Kate -- wearing a red coat accented with a black bow and black boots -- was photographed as she made her way into the service.
William and the couple's three children -- George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 -- walked separately into Westminster Abbey, where they, along with other members of Britain's royal family and over 1,000 invited guests, took part in an hour-long service focused this year on the themes of love and empathy, according to Kensington Palace.
During the service, Kate sat alongside William, George, Charlotte and Louis, the latter of whom she helped guide as they exchanged candlelight.
The full service, titled, "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," will air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom, as it has done every year since 2021, when Kate first launched what has now become a royal Christmas tradition.
This year's service is designed to "shine a light on individuals from all over the U.K. who have shown love, kindness, and empathy towards others in their communities," according to the palace. Among the invited guests at this year's service were survivors of a July knife attack at a U.K. dance school's Taylor Swift-themed event that left three children dead and nine others injured.
In 2021, Kate surprised royal-watchers by showing off her piano skills at that year's Christmas carol service. She joined Tom Walker for a performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here."
The fact that Kate was able to host the service again this year marks a triumphant milestone for the 42-year-old princess, who announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Prior to the announcement, Kate had spent several weeks out of the public eye after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January. She said in March that the cancer was discovered in post-operative tests after the surgery.
The type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with has not been disclosed, nor has she shared exact details of her treatment.
In September, Kate shared in a video message that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free" and gradually returning to work.
Since then, Kate has gradually taken on more royal duties, including visiting Southport, England, the site of the July knife attack, and welcoming the leader of Qatar to the U.K. for a state visit.