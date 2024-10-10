Eight months after announcing she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate, the Princess of Wales, stepped out Thursday in her first public engagement.
Kate, 42, joined her husband Prince William in Southport, England, the site of a knife attack at a local dance school in July that left three children dead and nine others injured.
Kate and William met with the fire, ambulance, air ambulance and police services at the Southport Community Centre, according to Kensington Palace.
They also met with mental health health professionals that are working to support community members after the attack, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed event.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the attack, police said at the time. The incident wasn't being treated as terror-related, and no other suspects were being sought, police said. A motive wasn't clear, police added.
The public appearance by Kate marked a milestone in her recovery from her cancer diagnosis, the details of which have not been disclosed. The mom-of-three announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
Kate shared in a video message in September that she had completed chemotherapy and is now focused on staying "cancer free" and gradually returning to work.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate said in the message shared by the palace. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Earlier this month, Kate was photographed at Windsor Castle hugging a teen battling cancer as she continues her return to work.
Editor's note: This report was updated to reflect the death toll in the July stabbing attack in Southport, England, as three children.