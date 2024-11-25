Kate Middleton's guests at her annual Christmas carol service this year will include survivors of the a knife attack at a local dance school in July that left three children dead and nine others injured.
A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed to ABC News Monday that survivors of the attack, which took place at a children's Taylor Swift-themed event, will attend the service on Dec. 6, at Westminster Abbey.
Kate has hosted the "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" program since 2021.
This year's program, which will air in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, takes "inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy," a palace spokesperson said when the date was announced.
"This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need —individuals who have inspired, counseled, comforted and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive," the spokesperson said.
Kate and her husband Prince William visited the site of the knife attack in Southport, England, on Oct. 10, in what was one of Kate's first public engagements since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Kate and William met with the fire, ambulance, air ambulance and police services at the Southport Community Centre, according to Kensington Palace.
They also met with mental health health professionals that are working to support community members after the attack.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the attack, police said at the time. The incident wasn't being treated as terror-related, and no other suspects were being sought, police said. A motive wasn't clear, police added.
Shortly after the attack in July, William and Kate issued a statement offering their "love, thoughts and prayers" to all those impacted.
"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," William and Kate wrote in a message shared on social media on July 29. "We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."
The statement continued, "Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."