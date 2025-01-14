Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a poignant return Tuesday to the same hospital where she received treatment after being diagnosed last year with cancer.
Kate met with patients who are currently undergoing treatment for cancer at The Royal Marsden, the London hospital where she received her treatment after announcing her diagnosis publicly last March, according to Kensington Palace.
While meeting with patients, Kate spoke about her own treatment, telling one person undergoing chemotherapy, "It's really tough. It's such a shock."
"Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference," Kate said, according to the U.K. Press Association, adding details of what helped her during treatment. "I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight."
Kate, the wife of Prince William and mother of three young children, has not shared exact details of her cancer diagnosis or treatment, beyond saying that she underwent chemotherapy. She said in a video message in September that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free."
While leaving the hospital Tuesday, an emotional Kate told a woman why she wanted to pay a return visit.
"I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that's going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time," the princess told the woman, adding, "There is light at the end of that tunnel, very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands."
A palace spokesperson echoed that Kate wanted to thank the hospital for their work with her visit, telling ABC News in a statement, "The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."
Kate's hospital visit marked the first public engagement of the new year for the princess, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 9.
On her birthday, William shared a message to Kate on social media, alongside a newly-released photo of the princess.
"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you," William wrote.
William signed the post with his initial, "W," indicating he wrote the message himself. The photo of Kate included alongside William's message was taken by photographer Matt Porteous over the summer in Windsor, according to Kensington Palace.