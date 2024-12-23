Kate, the Princess of Wales, is sharing a personal message focused on love and unity ahead of Christmas.
Kate, 42, recorded a voiceover introduction for the television broadcast of her annual Christmas carol service that will air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom.
"Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year," Kate says in the message. "It is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."
"It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about," Kate continues, adding that Christmas is a time that people remember how connected we all are.
"The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others," she says. "It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences."
Kate's Christmas carol service took place this year on Dec. 6 in Westminster Abbey.
It was attended by members of the royal family -- including Kate's husband, Prince William and their three children -- as well as over 1,000 invited guests.
This year's service was designed to "shine a light on individuals from all over the U.K. who have shown love, kindness, and empathy towards others in their communities," according to Kensington Palace.
Kate's attendance at the service was seen as a major milestone in her recovery since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Just a few weeks prior to the service, in September, Kate shared in a video message that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free" and gradually returning to work.
The type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with has not been disclosed, nor has she shared the exact details of her treatment.
After spending much of the past year out of the public eye following her diagnosis, Kate is expected to spend Christmas with William and their kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, and other royal family members at Sandringham, the royal family's estate in Norfolk, England.
Following tradition, the royal family members will walk to church on Christmas morning and then enjoy lunch together at Sandringham before watching King Charles III deliver his annual, televised Christmas message.