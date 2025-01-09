Kate, the Princess of Wales, turns 43 on Thursday, capping what was a tumultuous year for the mother of three and wife of Prince William.
Kate, who was born Jan. 9, 1982, is expected to spend her birthday privately with William and their kids -- Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte -- at home in Windsor, England.
William shared a tribute to Kate on social media Thursday, writing, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you."
William signed the post with his initial, "W," indicating he wrote the message himself. The post also included a photo of Kate that was taken by photographer Matt Porteous over the summer in Windsor, according to Kensington Palace.
On her birthday last year, Kate was one week away from being admitted to a London hospital, where she would undergo what Kensington Palace described at the time as "planned abdominal surgery."
Kate spent nearly two weeks hospitalized before being discharged in late January.
After her hospitalization, Kate took extended time off from her public royal duties, leading to a frenzy of speculation online about her well-being and whereabouts.
Amid the speculation about her health, Kate issued a public apology over a photo of herself with her kids that was shared on social media for Mother's Day and later revealed to be edited. In her apology, Kate apologized for any "confusion" those alterations caused.
Less than two weeks later, on March 22, Kate revealed in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," Kate said in the video message. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate has not shared the type of cancer she was diagnosed with nor the details of her treatment.
She remained out of the public spotlight for several more weeks following her announcement, before joining the royal family in May at Trooping the Colour.
In September, Kate announced that she had finished chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free" and gradually returning to work.
In the following months, Kate made several public appearances, including traveling to Southport, England, with William and hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Kate's last public appearance before her birthday was on Christmas morning.
She joined William, as well as Charlotte, George, Louis and other royal family members, as they walked to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning, following royal tradition.