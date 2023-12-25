Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent part of their Christmas morning Monday attending church with members of the royal family.

George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, joined their parents, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their grandfather, King Charles III, as well as Queen Camilla for their traditional Christmas morning service at Sandringham, the royal family's estate in Norfolk, England.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2023. Joe Giddens/PA via AP

This Christmas marks the royal family's first together since the coronation in May of Charles and Camilla. This year is the second Christmas the family has spent without Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

With the queen's passing, Charles, her eldest child, became king, and now leads the royal family in their multiday Christmas celebration at Sandringham.

Charles and Camilla are typically joined at Sandringham by Charles' three siblings -- Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne -- and their spouses, children and grandchildren, as well as other extended family members.

Members of the royal family traditionally hold their gift exchange on Christmas Eve, following the German tradition, where they often swap funny or homemade gifts.

On Christmas Day, after attending church, the family enjoys lunch at Sandringham before watching the king deliver his annual, televised Christmas message.

In the evening, the family members gather again for a Christmas buffet dinner.

On the day after Christmas, known as Boxing Day in the U.K., the royals traditionally partake in a pheasant shoot on the grounds of Sandringham.

Many members of the family -- including George, Charlotte and Louis -- got into the holiday spirit early this year when they attended a Christmas carol service on Dec. 8 at Westminster Abbey. The service, hosted by Kate, has become an annual tradition to honor various charities and volunteers.

William and Kate and their children typically spend the Christmas break at their country home, Anmer Hall, which is located near the Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk.

William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, live in California with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

The last time the Sussexes spent Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham was in 2018.

The following year, in 2019, the couple spent the Christmas holiday with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles. They moved to California full-time that same year.