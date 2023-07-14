Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, enjoyed a family day out Friday with their three kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The family of five made a surprise visit to Gloucestershire to attend the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show.

Louis, 5, was photographed hopping onto a four-wheeler as he joined his siblings and parents in touring military jets, helicopters and planes at the annual show.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The family also walked onto the C-17 transporter aircraft that was used to transport the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II prior to her funeral last September.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George, who will turn 10 on July 22, took on the task of raising the aircraft's ramp, which he did by pressing a button as William looked on.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Friday's visit marked George's second time attending the Royal International Air Tattoo. He previously attended back in 2016, when he was nearly 3 and wore headphones to dampen with the noise from the jets.

The Waleses dressed casually for their family outing Friday, with both Kate and William wearing slacks and blazers.

Charlotte, 8, and her younger brother Louis appeared to be wearing the same style of navy blue shoes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George, Charlotte and Louis are currently on summer break from school.

The siblings all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, near the family's home in Windsor.