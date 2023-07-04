Kate, the Princess of Wales, took her friendship with tennis legend Roger Federer off the court for day two of Wimbledon 2023.

Her Royal Highness was seated next to Federer and his wife, Mirka, in the Royal Box at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to observe the heated matches on July 4.

For the sporty event, Princess Kate wore a mint green double-breasted blazer with white buttons and a white lapel paired with a white pleated skirt.

PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London.
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London.

The Swiss athlete, who holds eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, looked sharp in a suit. His wife Mirka, whom he married in April 2009, wore a white lace dress.

PHOTO: L-R Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, former professional tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London.
Charlotte Wilson/offside/Offside via Getty Images
L-R Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, former professional tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London.
The trio was photographed enjoying their time at the tournament, having an animated conversation and sharing a few laughs.

PHOTO: Roger Federer with Her Royal Highness, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his wife Mirka in the Centre Court's Royal Box during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 4, 2023.
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Roger Federer with Her Royal Highness, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his wife Mirka Federer in the Centre Court's Royal Box during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 4, 2023, in London.

Princess Kate and Federer previously faced off in a playful match against each other last month to celebrate Wimbledon's ball boys and girls ahead of the famed tournament's 136th edition.

Wimbledon 2023 kicked off July 3 and runs through July 16.