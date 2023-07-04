Kate, the Princess of Wales, took her friendship with tennis legend Roger Federer off the court for day two of Wimbledon 2023.
Her Royal Highness was seated next to Federer and his wife, Mirka, in the Royal Box at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to observe the heated matches on July 4.
For the sporty event, Princess Kate wore a mint green double-breasted blazer with white buttons and a white lapel paired with a white pleated skirt.
The Swiss athlete, who holds eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, looked sharp in a suit. His wife Mirka, whom he married in April 2009, wore a white lace dress.
The trio was photographed enjoying their time at the tournament, having an animated conversation and sharing a few laughs.
Princess Kate and Federer previously faced off in a playful match against each other last month to celebrate Wimbledon's ball boys and girls ahead of the famed tournament's 136th edition.
Wimbledon 2023 kicked off July 3 and runs through July 16.