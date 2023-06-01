Just one month after celebrating their own 12th wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, are making a rare appearance as guests at another royal wedding.

William and Kate traveled from their home in Windsor, England, to Jordan to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, on Thursday.

The Waleses are reportedly among 1,700 guests at the high-profile wedding.

PHOTO: Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine meet Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif at their royal wedding ceremony, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023, in an image from a video.
Kate was seen arriving in a pale pink dress, while William chose a dark suit and blue tie for the occasion.

PHOTO: Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive at the marriage ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, June 1, 2023, in Amman, Jordan.
PHOTO: Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine are greeted by King Abdullah II (not seen) and Queen Rania before the marriage ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, June 1, 2023, in Amman, Jordan.
William and Kate were not the only members of Britain's royal family to attend, as William's cousin, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden was also in attendance at the royal wedding, held at Zahran Palace.

PHOTO: Jordan's King Abdullah II and Jordan's Queen Rania greet First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden, ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023, in an image from video.
The bride and groom were both educated in the United States.

Alseif, who was born in Saudi Arabia, graduated in 2017 from Syracuse University, where she studied architecture, according to The Associated Press.

PHOTO: Rajwa Al Said walks with Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, towards Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Jordan's King Abdullah II, on the day of her royal wedding ceremony to Prince Hussein, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023, in an image from a video.
She also earned a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, according to the AP.

The crown prince, the son of King Abdullah II, graduated in 2016 from Georgetown University with a degree in international history.

PHOTO: Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein stands with Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif, for their engagement photo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, released by the Royal Hashemite Court on Aug. 17, 2022.
The next year, he graduated from the British Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, according to the AP.