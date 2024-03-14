Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram.

On Thursday, a Sussex spokesperson confirmed that Meghan returned to the platform by the Instagram handle American Riviera Orchard. The new account already has several posts on its grid to reveal a larger image of a logo of what appears to be a new project.

A video set to Nancy Wilson's song, "I Wish You Love," was also shared on the account's Instagram story of Meghan arranging flowers, baking in a rustic kitchen and hanging out in a home in a black gown.

Also in the description of the profile page are the words, "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" and a link to the website americanriviera.com, but does not include any information about what this new project for the duchess will be about.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex walks onstage for the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" on the first day of the South by Southwest Conference, on March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Jack Plunkett/Invision via AP

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, previously launched their own Instagram account in 2019 under the username @sussexroyal.

When they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they stopped using the account and shared a final message to their followers saying thank you to the social media community that followed them.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," they said. "Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

In 2022, Markle hinted that she may be "getting back" to Instagram in an interview with The Cut.

Before Meghan was enggaed to Harry, she also ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig, which had its own Instagram account. She shut down her blog and the brand's Instagram account in 2017, one year before she and Harry tied the knot.