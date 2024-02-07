Prince William reunited with Tom Cruise in London on Wednesday, on his first day back on public duties since Buckingham Palace announced his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis on Monday.

It was also one of William's first official appearances since his wife Princess Kate underwent what Kensington Palace described as a "planned abdominal surgery" last month.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales poses for a photo with US actor Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, on February 7, 2024. Daniel Leal/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales attended a charity fundraising gala for London's Air Ambulance Charity at a central London hotel.

Upon his arrival at the venue, William was greeted with a question from a reporter about the support he's received from the public in recent weeks.

"We really appreciate everyone's kind messages," he responded. "Thank you."

Cruise was also in attendance at Wednesday's gala, and the two posed for a few photos together.

The official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared a photo of the meeting, captioning the image, "Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise! 🚁."

This isn't the first time the two men have met. In May 2022, William and Kate were seen with Cruise walking the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square in London.

Prior to attending the charity gala on Wednesday, William also stepped in for his father at an event at Windsor Castle, leading an investiture ceremony.

Since announcing Charles' recent health update this week, the palace has not specified what type or stage of cancer Charles has, or what type of treatment he is undergoing or plans to undergo. Officials said only that Charles has been "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Meanwhile, Kate, who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following her abdominal surgery, is now recuperating at the family's home in Windsor, England. The mother of three is not expected to resume public duties until the spring.

In addition to William, other senior working royals who are able to assist with public duties while Charles and Kate are recuperating include Charles' wife Queen Camilla, his younger sister Princess Anne, his younger brother Prince Edward, and Edward's wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.