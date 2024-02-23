King Charles III is thanking the public for the thousands of well-wishes that have been sent to him following his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace on Friday released new photographs of Charles, 75, reading some of the more than 7,000 cards and letters the palace says the king has received.

In this photo released on February 23, King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite at Buckingham Palace, Feb. 21, 2024, in London, England. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images

In this photo released on February 23, King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite at Buckingham Palace, Feb. 21, 2024, in London, England. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images

The palace also shared images of the cards on Instagram, writing in a post, "To everyone who took the time to write, THANK YOU. As His Majesty has said, 'such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.'"

Earlier this week, in a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Charles said the messages have "reduced me to tears most of the time."

Charles receives a selection of the cards and letters daily to read through, according to the palace.

In this photo released on February 23, King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite at Buckingham Palace, Feb. 21, 2024, in London, England. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images

In this photo released on February 23, King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite at Buckingham Palace, Feb. 21, 2024, in London, England. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images

The king's cancer diagnosis -- which came after he was treated for benign prostate enlargement -- was announced publicly by the palace on Feb. 5.

The palace has not specified the type of cancer, the stage of cancer or the type of treatment Charles is receiving, but Sunak told the BBC earlier this month that the king's cancer was "caught early."

The diagnosis has forced Charles to forgo his public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment, under doctors' orders, according to the palace.

King Charles leaves the London Clinic, in London, Jan. 29, 2024. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The king though has maintained his behind-the-scenes work, including his audience this week with the prime minister.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have traveled since his diagnosis between Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, and London.

The king made his first public appearance since his diagnosis on Feb. 11, when he and Camilla attended church together in Sandringham.