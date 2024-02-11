King Charles III has made his first public appearance since Buckingham Palace announced he was diagnosed with cancer.

Charles, 75, and his wife, Queen Camilla, were seen attending church in Sandringham on Sunday.

Britain's King Charles III arrives at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, Feb. 11, 2024. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla waves as they leave after attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, Feb. 11, 2024. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, Charles began his cancer treatment and the palace announced his diagnosis.

The palace has not specified the type of cancer, the stage of cancer or the type of treatment, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC that the king's cancer was "caught early."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams attend the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate, Feb. 11, 2024, in Sandringham, Norfolk. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the king said in a statement Saturday. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement. It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

In this Jan. 29, 2024, file photo, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, after King Charles III received treatment for an enlarged prostate. Alberto Pezzali/AP, FILE

Charles was advised to postpone all his public-facing duties but will continue his state business and official paperwork, according to the palace.

In this Nov. 7, 2023, file photo, Britain's King Charles III pauses during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Alastair Grant/AP, FILE

Prince Harry, who lives in California, traveled to London this week to see his father, staying in the United Kingdom for about 24 hours before heading back to the U.S.