"I think William and Kate are very keen for George and for all their children to have the opportunity to pursue their interests, to find out what they are interested in, and certainly for George to have the chance to do that before he takes on heavier royal responsibilities," Murphy said. "But we can expect him to continue to make some public appearances in the way that he has been, and as he gets into his late teens and 20s, perhaps take on some patronages and start to carry out some duties of his own."