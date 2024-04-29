Beyoncé was a "mom first" alongside her daughter Blue Ivy in "Mufasa: The Lion King," according to director Barry Jenkins, whose forthcoming prequel debuted its first trailer on "Good Morning America" today.
Jenkins spoke to "GMA" about working with Beyoncé, reprising her role as Nala from the 2019 live-action "Lion King" adaptation and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is taking on the role of Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.
"Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she's working with her daughter, when she's in the room with her daughter, she's a mom first," said Jenkins. "So much of that energy bled into the film."
Jenkins said the real-life relationship between Beyonce and her daughter made the role a natural fit for the film.
"I think for them, too, they just approached it that they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn't have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter."
Jenkins said working with the mother-daughter duo was "really special."
"I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just really special," said the "Moonlight" director.
Jenkins also spoke highly of Blue Ivy’s work ethic, calling the 12-year-old a "professional."
He said he heard her narration on the audiobook version of "Hair Love" and was confident that she would fit the "Mufasa" role.
"I could just hear that Blue could do it, that she could play this character, Kiara," Jenkins said.
As part of the "Mufasa" trailer debut, "GMA" also revealed the cast and that the film, out Dec. 20, features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.
Aaron Pierre takes on the titular role of Mufasa and is joined by Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother; Tiffany Boone as Sarabi; and Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride.
John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and Donald Glover (Simba) join Beyoncé in reprising their roles from the 2019 live action "Lion King" remake.
"The Lion King," released in 1994 and directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, is one of Disney's most iconic animated films. It won two Oscars and spawned two direct-to-video sequels as well as a Broadway musical adaption still going strong today. The 2019 live-action remake was directed by Jon Favreau.
"The Lion King," both the 1994 and 2019 versions, are currently available to stream on Disney+.
