Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles is proud of her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In a sweet video Knowles shared from the "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" premiere in London Thursday night, people can be heard in the background cheering Blue Ivy on as she poses with Beyoncé on the carpet.

"This has me in tears right now," Knowles captioned the post. "To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you ♥️♥️."

Blue Ivy played a special role in her mom's "Renaissance World Tour" this year. During the award-winning singer's May tour stop in Paris, her daughter took the stage to perform a dance routine to the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post featuring the moment Blue Ivy took the stage. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

At the time, Knowles also took to Instagram to share how proud she was of her granddaughter.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber!" Knowles wrote.

Blue Ivy later took the stage and performed during several additional stops along her mom's tour.

The London premiere of the "Renaissance" film this week saw several stars step out to support the "Break My Soul" singer, including Blake Lively, will.i.am, Michelle Williams and Taylor Swift, who gave Beyoncé a shoutout in October after the singer attended the premiere of her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," in Los Angeles.