Taylor Swift showed her support for fellow singer and superstar Beyoncé at the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on Thursday night.

Swift's appearance at the star-studded premiere comes after the "Renaissance" singer attended the world premiere of Swift's concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," in Los Angeles in October.

Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce," Nov. 30, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

At the time, Swift called Beyoncé's attendance at that premiere "an actual fairytale."

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," Swift captioned a video on Instagram of her and Beyoncé sharing a moment in the theater. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career."

Beyoncé's friend and former Destiny's Child groupmate Kelly Rowland also showed her support for Beyoncé at Thursday's premiere in London. Ahead of the event, Beyoncé shared a series of photos on Instagram, which included one of her and Rowland in coordinating silver dresses. She also shared a photo of herself with husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé's concert film, which hits theaters Dec. 1, will take viewers on a "journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri," according to a press release.

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the press release added.