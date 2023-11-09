As time continues to wind down before the premiere of Beyoncé's much-anticipated concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," the superstar singer has released a brand new trailer.

After a sequence of shots taken during her well-attended Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé offers insight into her journey in the trailer.

"In this world that is very male dominated, I've had to be really tough," she says. "To balance motherhood and being on the stage, it just reminds me of who I really am."

Her chart-topping record "Break My Soul" plays over a continued montage of concert shots in the trailer.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé," as described in a press release, "accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

The press release continues, "It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

Tickets for the concert film, which hits theaters Dec. 1, are available for purchase at amctheaters.com.