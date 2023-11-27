You'll soon be able to experience "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" at home.

The pop superstar announced Monday that the concert film for her groundbreaking world tour will be available to rent on demand beginning Dec. 13, her 34th birthday.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13 💋."

According to both Box Office Mojo and The Numbers, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" has made just shy of $250 million globally since it premiered in October.