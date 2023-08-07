Solange Knowles is one proud sister and auntie.
The "When I Get Home" singer, who is Beyoncé's younger sister, shared two videos on her Instagram story from a recent Renaissance Tour concert in Landover, Maryland, cheering on Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on as they performed onstage.
"That's myyyy sister yallll," Knowles wrote in text overlaid on the first post.
"Forever in awe," she added.
In the second video, which featured her niece Blue Ivy dancing, Knowles wrote, "address me as blue's auntie only."
Beyoncé is currently on the North American leg of her world tour. She first brought her daughter Blue Ivy out onstage to perform with her in Paris.
The next stop on Beyoncé's tour is Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.