In honor of the opening weekend of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" concert film, the singer has released new music.

She dropped a new song titled "My House" Friday, Dec. 1, following the Los Angeles and London premieres of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," which chronicles her Renaissance World Tour.

"A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film," reads the caption on Apple Music's Instagram announcement. "Listen now to @beyonce's new track "MY HOUSE."

Beyoncé hit the road for her Renaissance World Tour from May through October, traveling to major cities across the globe. The concert series went on to become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

The film, distributed by AMC Theaters and produced by Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment, has a run time of nearly three hours.

"My House" follows Beyoncé's May release of the "America has a Problem" remix with Kendrick Lamar, her feature on Travis Scott's "Delresto (Echoes)" and the tour's titular 2022 Grammy-winning album, "Renaissance."