Members of Britain's royal family are getting into the holiday spirit early.

On Thursday, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey with two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," a Christmas carol service hosted by Kate.

Kate and Charlotte matched in burgundy coats while William and George wore matching black coats.

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 15, 2022 in London.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were spotted arriving at Westminster Abbey for the carol service in their best Christmas attire.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters Britain's King Charles shakes hands with Dean of Westminster David Hoyle as he and Queen Camilla attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 15, 2022 in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' carol cervice at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 15, 2022 in London.

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as several other family members, also attended the event.

Kirsty O'connor/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank arrive to attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 15, 2022 in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Zara Phillips, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Matthews and Pippa Middleton attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol cervice at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022, in London.

The annual Christmas carol service comes as the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," dropped on Thursday morning. The episodes focus on the couple's decision to step down from their senior royal roles in 2020, with Harry alleging "institutional gaslighting" and Meghan saying she was "being fed to the wolves."

The royals have not commented on the docuseries.

This will be Kate's second time hosting the Christmas carol service, and her first time hosting the event since taking on the title Princess of Wales.

The holiday event, which is being filmed Thursday, will broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. It will focus on the "selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the U.K., and highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all," according to a press release from ITV.

During the event, several local heroes will be honored for their work in helping and caring for those around them.

Academy Award winner and Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will also take part in the program as the narrator.

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 15, 2022 in London.

Leading up to the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos of Kate filming for the carol service in a sparkling red dress. On Wednesday, a video was also shared of Kate decorating a Christmas tree.

"Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow," the caption read.

At last year's Christmas concert, Kate surprised royal-watchers by showing off her piano skills. She joined Tom Walker for a performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here." The event featured performances by Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.

This year's Christmas service is the first without Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at 96. The event will be dedicated to her and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including faith, service and compassion for others.