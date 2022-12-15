Members of Britain's royal family are getting into the holiday spirit early.
On Thursday, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey with two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," a Christmas carol service hosted by Kate.
Kate and Charlotte matched in burgundy coats while William and George wore matching black coats.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were spotted arriving at Westminster Abbey for the carol service in their best Christmas attire.
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as several other family members, also attended the event.
The annual Christmas carol service comes as the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," dropped on Thursday morning. The episodes focus on the couple's decision to step down from their senior royal roles in 2020, with Harry alleging "institutional gaslighting" and Meghan saying she was "being fed to the wolves."
The royals have not commented on the docuseries.
This will be Kate's second time hosting the Christmas carol service, and her first time hosting the event since taking on the title Princess of Wales.
The holiday event, which is being filmed Thursday, will broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. It will focus on the "selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the U.K., and highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all," according to a press release from ITV.
During the event, several local heroes will be honored for their work in helping and caring for those around them.
Academy Award winner and Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will also take part in the program as the narrator.
Leading up to the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos of Kate filming for the carol service in a sparkling red dress. On Wednesday, a video was also shared of Kate decorating a Christmas tree.
"Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow," the caption read.
Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow 🎄 pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2022
At last year's Christmas concert, Kate surprised royal-watchers by showing off her piano skills. She joined Tom Walker for a performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here." The event featured performances by Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.
This year's Christmas service is the first without Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at 96. The event will be dedicated to her and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including faith, service and compassion for others.
It's unclear where William and Kate will spend Christmas this year, their first without Elizabeth. In past years, they have joined the royal family in spending Christmas at Sandringham House, Elizabeth's estate in Norfolk, England, which now belongs to her son Charles, William's father.