Thomas Rhett says he's the "luckiest guy in the world."
At his concert in Kentucky last week, the country singer was surprised by his wife Lauren Akins. Rhett took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment that Akins ran up to him and embraced him.
"Laur surprised me at the show in Kentucky on Thursday!!" Rhett wrote in the caption. "Love you honey."
- 1
- 2February 28, 2022
- 3
Rhett and Akins celebrated 10 years of marriage in October. Since tying the knot, Rhett has put out several songs about Akins, including "Die a Happy Man."
Akins also shared details from their relationship in her memoir "Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes."
The couple have four daughters together: Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 1.
Rhett kicked off his Home Team Tour 23 in Des Moines, Iowa, in May. The next stop on his tour will be at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on July 6.