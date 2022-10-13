Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

To mark their wedding anniversary Wednesday, the country artist shared a social media post with a video and photo montage of their years together.

The sweet tribute included favorite family snaps, throwback shots from their wedding day and clips of their four daughters, 6-year-old Willa Gray, 5-year-old Ada James, 2-year-old Lennon Love and 10-month-old Lillie Carolina.

"10 years with my best friend," he wrote in the caption of his post. "I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel."

"I could not have dreamed up a better life if I tried," he continued. "10 years and four kids later, I love you more every single day."

The "Where We Started" singer was just 22, and still in the early stages of forming his country music career, when he and Akins married in 2012.

Since then, the singer's marriage and family life have been major components of his career. He's put out several songs about Akins, the first and perhaps most famous of which is "Die a Happy Man."