Thomas Rhett is telling summer to "slow down."
In several Instagram posts he shared with his family this week, the country singer gave followers a glimpse of his recent sun-soaked vacation with wife Lauren Akins and daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 1.
In one photo, Rhett's daughters Willa and Ada wear matching pink jumpsuits while riding bikes. In another photo he shared, his whole family appears on the beach for the Fourth of July wearing red, white and blue outfits.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"Slow down, summer," he captioned in one of the posts.
Akins also shared a photo of the family spending time on the beach together on the Fourth of July.
Last week, Akins shared a video of herself surprising Rhett backstage at a recent concert. The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage together in October.