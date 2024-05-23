The official trailer for "I Am: Celine Dion" is here.
The new look at the highly-anticipated documentary arrived Thursday. The Irene Taylor-directed project follows the Grammy Award-winning singer's journey with stiff-person syndrome, which she was diagnosed with two years ago.
"My voice is the conductor of my life," Dion says in the trailer. "When your voice brings you joy, you're the best of yourself. I need my instrument."
The "That's the Way It Is" singer talks about her love of performing in the trailer, saying, "When you record, it sounds great. But when you go on stage, it will be greater. I think we did create our own magic."
"It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show," Dion later says, noting how her health struggles have kept her from performing.
"I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit: It's been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them," she tearfully shares. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. And I won't stop. I won't stop."
According to a press release about the upcoming film by Academy Award-nominated director Taylor, "I Am: Celine Dion" will give a "raw and behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness."
"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," the press release continues.
In December 2022, Dion announced in a video shared to her Facebook and Instagram pages that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare disease that includes rigidity and stiffness of certain areas of the body causing unsteadiness, slower movements and difficulties walking.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion said at the time.
"We are still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I have been having," she added. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I am used to."
As a result of her condition, Dion postponed her 2023 tour to focus on her health. She later announced the cancellation of the remaining dates of her tour in a message shared on her Instagram page.
"I Am: Celine Dion" will be available to stream on Prime Video on June 25.