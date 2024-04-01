Thomas Rhett has a message to the future boyfriends of his daughters.

Over the weekend, the country singer shared a funny video from the moment he saw one of his daughters hold hands with a boy.

In the video, Rhett holds his youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina, 2, and does a double take when he sees his daughter, Lennon Love, 4, holding hands with Remington, the son of country singer Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson.

Rhett then turns to the camera and holds up a thumbs down.

"To the guys that date my girls.. let's get one thing straight," Rhett wrote in the caption, referencing his song, "To The Guys That Date My Girls" from his album, "Country Again."

Russell Dickerson took to the comments and wrote, "Rem Dog makin his MOVE!!!!"

His wife also commented and said, "Done broke your neck 😂."

Rhett shares daughters Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina with his wife, Lauren Akins. They are also parents to Willa Gray, 8, and Ada James, 6.