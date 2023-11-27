Thomas Rhett and his family are getting into the holiday spirit.

The "What's Your Country Song" singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a funny video of his wife Lauren Akins going the extra mile in putting the finishing touches on their Christmas tree.

"My favorite video every single year 🎄," he captioned the clip, which features Akins standing on the fireplace mantel to put the tree topper in place while he lounges on the couch.

As she attempts to get down using a ladder, Akins deadpans to the camera, "Don't do this at home."

Akins took to Instagram over the weekend as well to share some holiday cheer with her followers, posting a photo of her and Rhett's four daughters putting ornaments on the Christmas tree.

"Oh what fun," she captioned the snap. "It's the most wonderful time of the year 🎄✨."

Akins also noted that they suffered "only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed" in the process.

Rhett and Akins, who recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, share daughters Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 2