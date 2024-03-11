While the 2024 Oscars was full of head-turning red carpet looks, there were two stars in particular that have left many people wondering.

Both Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh wore dresses on Sunday that not only stood out, but also appeared to defy gravity.

Pugh posed for cameras wearing a silver Del Core dress that included a structured sparkling embroidered bodice top that had straps that seemed to float above her shoulders. Her look was paired with a Bulgari Serpenti necklace and a tousled short bob hairstyle.

Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2024. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Blunt wore a gown from Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2024 Couture collection that was similar to Pugh's. She paired her shimmering dress with layered Tiffany & Co. necklaces and an updo hair look.

Her look also included floating straps — that have left the internet with many thoughts.

Emily Blunt arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2024. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

"Ok so Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh got elevated straps, and they both are in Oppenheimer. What if they are inspired by the atom???," @robhze questioned in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

@Arghavan_salles also chimed in saying, "I mostly I like this look on Florence Pugh but what’s with the floating straps? Is this the new 'cool' thing? See also Emily Blunt's straps (and try to ignore what looks like an outline of underwear)."

The "Oppenheimer" actresses have not commented on their straps just yet. However, Pugh did share in her Instagram story that she sat slightly flat in the car on her way to this year's Oscars to avoid creases.

In case you missed it, you can check out more Oscars standout red carpet looks here.