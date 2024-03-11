Ryan Gosling delivered an epic performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.

The actor, who played Ken in "Barbie" and sings the power ballad in the film, opened his performance by singing the first verse of the song behind co-star Margot Robbie.

He then made his way to the stage where Mark Ronson was playing a pink guitar and dancers including Simu Liu were performing. Slash also made a surprise appearance on the guitar for a solo.

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Gosling then went into the audience where "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone sang along with him.

"I'm Just Ken," which was co-written and co-produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was nominated for best original song. The award went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie."

During the Oscars luncheon, Ronson said the script for "Barbie" inspired the Kens' anthem.

"We were obviously really inspired by the script," Ronson said. "That was the main thing, but then I think also knowing Ryan was already playing [Ken] -- you're reading the script, you can see him saying all these lines -- so we really kind of fell in love with his character."

Ahead of the Oscars, Gosling, who was nominated for best supporting actor, said in an interview with Variety that "Barbie" is "a great work of art."

"That's what Greta [Gerwig] and Margot [Robbie] created," he said.

"The film continues to provoke conversation in every incarnation," he added. "It keeps provoking this dialogue. It's the power of this movie. I struggle to compare it to anything."

Going into the Oscars, "Barbie" had eight nominations, including best costume design, best adapted screenplay, best production design and best picture.