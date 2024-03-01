The 2024 Oscars -- as they do every year -- will recognize the power of music in film, a collaboration which can transform a movie from a sequence of scenes telling a story to a piece with emotional power, moving audiences to tears or uplifting spirits.

Tunes that are now considered classic ballads in their own right were once recognized for their brilliance in film.

"Over the Rainbow," "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "Under the Sea," "A Whole New World" and "Let It Go" are all classics derived from their original cinematic release.

A new slate of five songs this year spans a diverse array of genres and styles. Read about the songs and artists nominated for best original song this year before the winner is announced at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

"I'm Just Ken": Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Ronson and Wyatt teamed up to produce one of the most popular songs of the year, featuring the vocal talents of Ryan Gosling's "Barbie" character, Ken. The humorous song uses hilarious, yet deep and soulful lyrics to convey Ken's anguish in his seemingly never-ending pursuit of Barbie.

The piano intro quickly gives way to a rock-themed bridge where Ken's passion crescendos into the catchy chorus. "I'm just Ken. Anywhere else I'd be a 10."

Ronson and Wyatt have won the award before for their work on "Shallow," the hit song from the 2019 "A Star Is Born" remake.

"It Never Went Away": Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Grammy winner Batiste is nominated for his emotional piano ballad about his undying love for his wife. The song originates from the film "American Symphony," a documentary following Batiste's career while discovering his wife's cancer has returned.

"It never went away, the feeling is just the same," Batiste sings in the song.

Batiste has won one Oscar in the past for best original score for the 2020 film "Soul."

"What Was I Made For?": Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

The award-laden brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas teamed up on the theme-highlighting anthem "What Was I Made For?" for "Barbie," which spotlights Barbie's own growing existential consciousness in the film. The pair took home the Oscar for best original song previously, in 2022, for "No Time to Die," from the James Bond film of the same name.

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)": Scott George

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" is nominated alongside the Osage music consultant for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Scott George, who wrote the song. The tune was composed by George and Osage Nation members Kenny Bighorse and Vann Bighorse, and performed by the Osage Tribal Singers, with a strong drum component and powerful rhythmic singing.

The song plays in the final scene of the film, which stacked up 10 Oscar nominations overall.

"The Fire Inside": Diane Warren

Latin-influenced pop beats are on full display in the film "Flamin' Hot," which was inspired by Richard Montañez, the creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Sung by Becky G, who is of Mexican American descent, and written by Diane Warren, the song carries an uplifting theme of perseverance and spirit, with lyrics like, "They can't put out what you got inside you / No way to put out that flame."

This is Warren's 15th nomination in the category. Although she has never won a competitive Oscar, she did receive an honorary award in 2022.