Taylor Swift is giving Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt her seal of approval for their version of "All Too Well" they performed on "Saturday Night Live."

Gosling, hosting the sketch comedy show for the third time over the weekend, was joined by Blunt, his "The Fall Guy" co-star, as they used Swift's song to break up with their "Barbenheimer" characters.

The duo were each were nominated for supporting actor and supporting actress Oscars earlier this year thanks to their respective roles, Gosling as Ken in "Barbie" and Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer."

"ALL TOO WELL (RYAN AND EMILY'S VERSION) !!! WATCH ME ACCIDENTALLY CATCH MYSELF SINGING THIS VERSION ON TOUR. THIS MONOLOGUE IS EVERYTHING," Swift wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a video of the duet.

In the song, Gosling donned shades -- and eventually Ken's iconic fur coat -- as he sang, "If I said that I was doing fine, you know I'd be lying / Because I was just Ken, and now I'm just Ryan."

It's at this point that Blunt interrupts the performance, saying, "Guys, I don't mean to be harsh, but, Ryan, you have to move on."

But that didn't stop Gosling from continuing the song, singing, "'Cuz here we are again on our technicolor beach / I didn't win the Oscar, it was just out of reach / I was there, bleach-blond hair, now it's time to wish Ken farewell."

Blunt, who declared "Ken is dead," was then asked by Gosling if she missed being in "Oppenheimer," which caused her to break out in song.

"Father of the atom bomb and a bottle of Jack / I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in the hat," Blunt belted out.

The two then joined together, wooing the audience by crooning, "'Cuz here we are again back in 2023 / With the 'Barbenheimer' summer, it was just you and me."

"We were Kitty and Ken, and I wish you could have seen us," they continued. "Must confess, we're a mess to impress / But it's time to wish Ken, Kitty, both of them, farewell."

As Gosling blew out a prayer candle with Ken's image on it, the flame reignited. Astonished by this, he ended the monologue by declaring, "Ken will never die!"

