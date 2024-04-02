Taylor Swift teased "a lot of exciting things coming up" in her acceptance speech for artist of the year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday night.

Two boy band legends, *NSYNC's Lance Bass and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, introduced the category -- exchanging friendship bracelets in the process -- during the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1.

"Hey! I wanted to say thank you so much to anyone who voted for this award," Swift, who was not present to accept the award, said in a pre-recorded clip. "iHeart, you've also just been so incredibly supportive over the course of my entire career, but especially this year has been pretty spectacular. I am so grateful for that."

Taylor Swift is seen onscreen during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Apr. l 1, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"You know, to the fans, it is completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack to your life, and to anyone who has included me in those choices, I am so, so, so thankful for that," she continued.

Swift then teased that there are "so many exciting things" on the horizon, mentioning her ongoing Eras Tour and "most importantly" her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which drops April 19.

"I'm so proud of it. I cannot wait to share it with you," she said. "So thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor -- artist of the year. I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much."

Swift also won for pop artist of the year, best lyrics for "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," TikTok bop of the year for "Cruel Summer" and favorite tour style at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.