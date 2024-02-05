Taylor Swift made a huge announcement at the 2024 Grammys.

While accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, the award-winning singer announced her new album "The Tortured Poets Department," which will drop April 19.

"This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number," Swift began. "I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,'" she revealed.

Shortly after accepting her award, Swift shared a post on Instagram about the album.

Earlier in the night, the "Midnights" singer walked the red carpet wearing a white, floor-length gown with long black gloves and layered jewelry, including a timepiece choker necklace.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She was all smiles as she posed for photos alongside Lana Del Rey.

Ahead of music's biggest night, many wondered whether Travis Kelce would attend the awards show with Swift. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, whose team secured the AFC title and is headed to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, detailed his team's plans ahead of the big game, saying that he would not be able to attend the Grammys due to his schedule.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," he said. "Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week."

Swift is nominated for six Grammys tonight, including album of the year and best pop vocal album for "Midnights"; song of the year, record of the year and best pop solo performance for "Anti-Hero"; and best pop duo/group performance for "Karma," featuring Ice Spice.

If Swift wins song of the year, it will be her first Grammy win in that category. She's been nominated seven times in the past for song of the year, which makes her the most nominated songwriter ever. She could also become the fourth artist to win album of the year four times, for "Midnights."