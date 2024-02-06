Taylor Swift has posted the track list for her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," due out April 19.

The post, shared Monday night, revealed two collaborations on the album, with features from Post Malone on "Fortnight" and Florence and the Machine on "Florida!!!"

In total, the album lists 17 tracks including a bonus track titled "The Manuscript."

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The image on the back cover of the album features a sentence that could be part of a lyric: "I love you, it's ruining my life."

Swifties are paying particular attention to track No. 5, "So Long, London." According to Swift lore, the fifth track on every album is usually a very emotional or vulnerable tune. Some fans believe this particular song may refer to Swift's ex-boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Track No. 16, "Clara Bow," is named after a famous silent film star of the 1920s, the woman for whom the term "It Girl" was coined.

Here's the track list for "The Tortured Poets Department":