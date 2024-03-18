The NAACP Image Awards annually honors and celebrates the outstanding achievements as well as performances of people of color across over 80 categories ranging from film to music, and this year's red carpet echoed that.

Ahead of Saturday's ceremony, many stars were captured in some of their best looks — including everything from gorgeous gowns to stylish suits.

Actress Taraji P. Henson turned heads in an extraordinary yellow Del Core gown that included a sculpted billowing bustier top embroidered with jewels.

"Nope" star Keke Palmer was also hard to miss in a white and black Dolce & Gabbana suit that she adorned with a red rose on her jacket.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Usher

Usher attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino