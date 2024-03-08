Awards season is in full swing, and the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was filled with fiercely dressed stars.

Honorees at this year's annual occasion, which celebrates the cinematic achievements of Black women in Hollywood, included Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks, Grammy nominated singer and actress Halle Bailey, president of original programming for STARZ Kathryn Busby, and acclaimed screenwriter and "All American" showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

This year, we also saw everyone from "Dune: Part Two" star Zendaya in a metallic corset and jeans from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2020 couture collection, to singer Andra Day in a dazzling two-piece ensemble from Georges Hobeika.

Read on to see and squeal over all of the amazing looks from Thursday's 17th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Normani

Normani attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Skai Jackson

Marsai Martin attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Amber Riley