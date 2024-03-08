Awards season is in full swing, and the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was filled with fiercely dressed stars.
Honorees at this year's annual occasion, which celebrates the cinematic achievements of Black women in Hollywood, included Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks, Grammy nominated singer and actress Halle Bailey, president of original programming for STARZ Kathryn Busby, and acclaimed screenwriter and "All American" showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll.
This year, we also saw everyone from "Dune: Part Two" star Zendaya in a metallic corset and jeans from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2020 couture collection, to singer Andra Day in a dazzling two-piece ensemble from Georges Hobeika.
Read on to see and squeal over all of the amazing looks from Thursday's 17th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.